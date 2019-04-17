Gerald "Will Do" Saulsberry departed this life on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at East Jefferson General Hospital, New Orleans, LA. He was 72, a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Thibodaux, LA . Visitation on Saturday April 20, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church, Thibodaux, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Thibodaux, La. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019