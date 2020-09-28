1/1
Gerald Simmons
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Gerald Simmons of Chesbrough, LA, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake with his loving children, Bodi and Charlee, by his side. He was born November 5, 1942 in Chesbrough, LA and was 77 years of age. Gerald purchased his first dairy at the age of 15 and was in the dairy business for the next 40 years. His other business endeavors included owning a pole and piling company, feed and fertilizer store, farming crops and beef cattle. He also worked and retired from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture. Gerald's hobbies included quail hunting and rodeoing in which he was a competitive steer wrestler. His pride and joy were his 2 children. He spent long hours in the practice pen with Bodi and traveling to rodeos. He enjoyed shooting basketball with Charlee and cheering her on at all of her sporting events. In recent years, his joy came from being Paw Paw and visiting with his 6 grandchildren. Gerald is survived by his son, Bodi Simmons (Vanessa); daughter, Charlee Simmons Wedgeworth (Lance); six grandchildren, McKenzie and Weston Simmons and Cooper, Lane, Justin, and Harper Wedgeworth; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Hulon Luther Simmons and Myrtis Moore Simmons; sister, Patricia Simmons Peterson; nephew, Dwain Peterson. Visitation at First United Methodist Church of Amite from 9:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Services conducted by Brother Rick Ledoux. Interment Bankston Cemetery, Chesbrough, LA. Pallbearers will be Bodi Simmons, R. J. Robertson, Jerry Rispone, Justin Fitzgerald, Ken Raye, and Bimbo Relan. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Buddy Anderson, Buddy Steverson, J. C. Ricks, Roy Joiner, Ralph Morgan, and James Harper. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Amite
SEP
30
Service
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Amite
Funeral services provided by
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite - Amite
110 E. Factory St.
Amite, LA 70422
(985) 748-7178
Memories & Condolences

September 28, 2020
Thoughts and Prayers to Gerald’s Family. He was a good friend and he was in our wedding in 1962. Know his Family will miss him as well as so many others. Ted and Barbara Lewis, Kentwood,LA
Ted and Barbara Lewis
Friend
September 28, 2020
Bodi and Charlee, I am so sorry for your father's death. He was a good friend of our family and a personal friend of mine . God's blessings on all of you.
Renee Ballard Durio
Friend
September 28, 2020
I looked up to Mr Gerald from when I was in 5th grade he was a good man. Love you Mr Gerald Rest In Peace Praying for his family
Scott Foster
Friend
September 28, 2020
Heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time
Sara Wales Holland
September 28, 2020
Charlee and Bodi. You are in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you and your family!
Sue Schexnayder
Friend
September 28, 2020
Bodi, Charlee and families...Praying for you during this sad time. You kids made your daddy proud and I am sure the grandkids were his delight. What a horseman and rodeo star he was.
Glenda Sharkey
Friend
September 28, 2020
I will always remember the fun times we had rodeoing in MS! He was a good man and you kids are his legacy. Prayers and thoughts to you all
Sharla Hill
Friend
September 28, 2020
I am very sorry about my friend and classmate.
My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
George Ann Smith
Friend
September 28, 2020
Bodi & Charlene we are deeply saddened over the loss of your dad. Please know you will continue to be in our thoughts a& prayers.
Lana & Glenn Hutchinson
Friend
