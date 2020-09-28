Gerald Simmons of Chesbrough, LA, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake with his loving children, Bodi and Charlee, by his side. He was born November 5, 1942 in Chesbrough, LA and was 77 years of age. Gerald purchased his first dairy at the age of 15 and was in the dairy business for the next 40 years. His other business endeavors included owning a pole and piling company, feed and fertilizer store, farming crops and beef cattle. He also worked and retired from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture. Gerald's hobbies included quail hunting and rodeoing in which he was a competitive steer wrestler. His pride and joy were his 2 children. He spent long hours in the practice pen with Bodi and traveling to rodeos. He enjoyed shooting basketball with Charlee and cheering her on at all of her sporting events. In recent years, his joy came from being Paw Paw and visiting with his 6 grandchildren. Gerald is survived by his son, Bodi Simmons (Vanessa); daughter, Charlee Simmons Wedgeworth (Lance); six grandchildren, McKenzie and Weston Simmons and Cooper, Lane, Justin, and Harper Wedgeworth; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Hulon Luther Simmons and Myrtis Moore Simmons; sister, Patricia Simmons Peterson; nephew, Dwain Peterson. Visitation at First United Methodist Church of Amite from 9:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Services conducted by Brother Rick Ledoux. Interment Bankston Cemetery, Chesbrough, LA. Pallbearers will be Bodi Simmons, R. J. Robertson, Jerry Rispone, Justin Fitzgerald, Ken Raye, and Bimbo Relan. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Buddy Anderson, Buddy Steverson, J. C. Ricks, Roy Joiner, Ralph Morgan, and James Harper. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.