Gerald "BeBe" Spotts departed this life on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 76, a native and resident of Labadieville, LA. Graveside service for immediate family only on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at New Belmont Baptist Church, Labadieville, LA at 11:00am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985)369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020