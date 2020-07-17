1/1
Gerald Wayne Cayer
A loving brother and uncle, Gerald Wayne Cayer left this world on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the age of 59. He was a native of Baker and resident of Plaquemine, LA. He was a retired high school teacher and coach. Gerald's true love was sports and coaching kids for many years. He also enjoyed watching his nephews grow up. Survived by his siblings; Alan Cayer and wife Maria, Donna Ackerman, and Karen Collins and husband Bryan; five nephews, Seth Cayer, Jamison Collins, Michael Ackerman, Joshua Cayer, and Dustin Villemarette; and one great-nephew, Mason Villemarette. Preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Jo Ann Cayer. He was a 1979 graduate of Baker High School and a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi. The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul or to Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge in his name. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 17 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 17, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
