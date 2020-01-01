Gerald Wayne Sparks, a native of Plaquemine and resident of Livonia, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital at the age of 54. He was employed as a truck driver. Visitation will be held from 8 am until religious service at 3 pm on Thursday, Jan. 02, 2020 at A. Wesley Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr., Maringouin, conducted by Pastor Troy Romig. Interment in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. He is survived by two Daughters Lydia (James) Howard and Lillian (Troy) Capes, Mother Lena K. Sparks, Brother Buddy Sparks, Sister Julia E Chisholm, seven Grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Dad Albert Sparks Jr. Pallbearers are Timmy, James, Chris, Joseph, Lil John, Gregory, and Mr. Larry. Professional Services entrusted to A. Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020