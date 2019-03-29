Geraldine "Jerry" Varnado passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 93. She is survived by her children, Carla Varnado Jones, and Dr. John Varnado (Molly); grandchildren, Seth Jones (Julie), Allyson Crowe (Gayland), Jennifer Jones, Ryan Varnado (Courtney), Laura Blue (Michael); great-grandchildren, Tate Sibley, Laynie, Parker and Oakleigh Jones, Lauren and Sydney Lee, Joe and Lizzy Crowe, Brayden and Reese Blue, and Rylan and Slade Varnado; siblings, Janice Tiner, Leslie Ellis (Betty Jo), and Carlton Ellis (Sherri); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Wimberlin Varnado; parents, Glenn and Larrecie Ellis; and brother, Douglas Ellis. Visitation will be held at Walker Baptist Church on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 1 p.m. until Funeral Service at 3 p.m. Interment will follow at Walker Baptist Church Cemetery. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019