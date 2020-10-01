Geraldine Alice Toussaint of Donaldsonville, Louisiana went to heaven on September 25, 2020. Geraldine was born on September 29, 1943 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Family and Friends may visit Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4-6pm at Demby & Son Funeral Home. Located at 900 Magnolia Street. Donaldsonville, Louisiana 70346. Toussaint, A private service for immediate family only will be held 11am on Saturday, October 3 at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church, 206 West 10th St. Donaldsonville conducted by Rev. Carnell Joseph, Pastor. Interment in the church cemetery. Please visit www.dembyandson.com
