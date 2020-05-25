Geraldine "Jay" Ann Rivere, 77, a native of Des Allmands and resident of Napoleonville, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Geraldine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend. She loved camping, cooking, puzzles, cards and sewing but most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 48 years, Felix J. Rivere; four children, Ricky Rivere (Menu), Micky Rivere, Rubin Rivere (Hartense) and Brian Rivere (Ellen); nine grandchildren, Shaun Rivere, Dawn Rivere, Rebecca Rivere, Beth R. Cavalier, Ivory Rivere, Hannah R. Turley, Gabrielle Rivere, Shay Rivere and Alli Beth Rivere; nine great grandchildren, Kylie, Wesley, Scotty, Jax, Kynzli Jo, Jane, Holden, Rayna and Ryan; one great-great grandchild, Raymond; two siblings, Sheila and Ronald Breaux. She is preceded in death by her former husband, Ivery Rivere; one daughter, Rebecca Rivere; two sons, Wesley and Chris Rivere; parents, Elier and Celina Breaux; one daughter-in-law, Jackie Rivere and six siblings, Robert Breaux, Raymond Breaux, Shirley Rivere, Eveyn Burns, Rose Jean Rivere and Annie Celina. Pallbearers will be: Ricky, Micky, Rubin, Brian, Shaun, Ivory, Scotty and Scott. Honorary pallbearers will be Holden, Wesley and Jax. The family would like to thank Cardinal Hospice, Thibodaux Regional Home Health, Fresenius Kidney Care and Dr. Keith Landry and his staff for their care for Geraldine. Due to current circumstances, the service for Geraldine will be private.

