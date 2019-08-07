Geraldine "Gerry" Jones, of Baton Rouge, LA, earned her wings on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the age of 81. Gerry was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, and she will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her devoted husband, Sidney L. Jones Sr., children; Cindy Ball, Patrick Jones, Rayfus Jones and Tamekia Jones; grandchildren, LaTonya Ball, Justin Ball, Briana Jones, Kailyn Vessel, Christopher Jones, Andrew Jones, Dylan Jones, Chandalyn Jones and Melissa Morales; great-grandchildren, Jalen, Daylen, D'Anthony, Eric and Emari; sister, Edith Joseph; brothers, Wilfred Cador, Alton Cador, and Paul Cador, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other loved ones. She is preceded in death by her parents, Manchester and Onestia Cador and brother, Ruffin Cador. Service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church. Viewing is 8 am-10 am with the homegoing celebration at 10 am. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Gardens.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019