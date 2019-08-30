Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Chriss London. View Sign Service Information St Francisville Funeral Home 5914 Commerce St Saint Francisville , LA 70775 (225)-635-3493 Viewing 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM St Francisville Funeral Home 5914 Commerce St Saint Francisville , LA 70775 View Map Service 7:00 PM New Bethel Baptist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Sherobee Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

There are three steps to heaven – out of self, into Christ and into glory. Geraldine London began her journey after a courageous fight on August 28, 2019 at her home. Geraldine Chriss London was born on January 6, 1940 to Lee Ethel Stewart and Anthony Chriss. Throughout her life, she was known to be a virtuous, classy woman whom loved to dress and look good at all times. She was a beautiful lady, with a contagious smile, and an amazing personality that touched the lives of many. She graduated from J.S. Dawson High School in 1958. She spent her life as a caregiver to hundreds of kids for over 50 years. She was united into holy matrimony to the late, Dave London Sr. on December 21, 1958. To this union, five children were born. Together they reared, Marie Carter as their own and two grandchildren, Bria Pate and Christopher Williams Jr. She leaves to cherish her memories, Marie Carter, Dave (Debra) London Jr., Karl (Veronica) London, Tonya White, and Lea (Chris) Williams; a godchild, Kevin White; 13 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; four sisters-in-law, Golden London, Ruth Matthews, Ruby London, and Rose Mary Ware; two brothers-in-law, Charles (Lula) London and Joe Henry (Rosie) London; A Special family she considered her own, Dr. Nwabueze and family; extended brothers, sisters, sons, daughters; and a host of other relatives and friends. The viewing will be Sunday, September 1, 2019 at St. Francisville Funeral Home from 3:00 – 5:00. Following the viewing on September 1st, the wake services will be at New Bethel Baptist Church at 7:00 pm. The funeral services will be Monday, September 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sherobee Baptist Church. The repast will be at the Hemingbough (10101 LA-965) in St. Francisville, LA immediately following services.

