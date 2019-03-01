Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Collum Herrell. View Sign

Geraldine Collum Herrell, a native of Auburn, Alabama and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on February 28, 2019 at St. James Place at the age of 92. Gerry moved to Baton Rouge in 1946 as a young bride with her husband, Richard. She quickly became involved in many activities and organizations. She was an active member of North Baton Rouge Methodist church, where she was church secretary and later Broadmoor United Methodist church where she was active and held offices in United Methodist Women. Gerry loved her bridge and canasta groups and especially the supper club she shared with close friends for over thirty years. Part of her volunteer efforts included working with Hospice of Baton Rouge. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Richard C. Herrell and her son Richard W. Herrell MD. She is survived by her daughters Joyce Ryder (Terry) and Daphne Crawford (Rick), grandchildren Scott Ryder (Amy), Angélika Ryder, Mason Crawford, Daren Crawford, Regan Crawford, Steven Herrell, Sebastian Herrell, Morgan Herrell Pool, Ethan Herrell, and two great-grandchildren, William and Adeline Pool. The family wishes to thank the staff at St. James Place for their years of loving care and hold much gratitude to the nurses and staff at Hospice of Baton Rouge for their care and support. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Friends and family who wish to honor Gerry's memory may make a donation to Hospice of Baton Rouge at The Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Blvd, 70806 or online at www.hospicebr.org. Donations may also be made to Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area at 3772 North Blvd 70806 or online at www.alzbr.org. Funeral Home Greenoaks Funeral Home

Published in TheAdvocate.com on Mar. 1, 2019

