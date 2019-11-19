Geraldine Crosby Day Bock

  • "I loved talking with Ms. Geraldine, I miss my friend!"
    - P.R. Fletcher
  • "Heaven has received a beautiful angel."
    - Robert & Tammy Brownlee
Obituary
Geraldine Crosby Day Bock of Baton Rouge, LA passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was employed with the A.C. Lewis Family for over 75 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Liz Crosby; husbands, Andrew B. Day and Heinz Bock; siblings, Joyce C. Major and Robert Crosby Jr.; granddaughter, Dana J. Day. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Ann Day Clayton, Andrew B. (Phyllis) Day Jr. and Woodrow E. (Ernestine) Day; grandchildren, Justin Andrew Day, Sarah Catherine Dyson, Erin C. Day, Caroline Clayton Milling, Camille Clayton Daigle, James C. Clayton, Andrew B. Day III, Susan Day Turk, Woodrow E. Day Jr., and Sydney R. McCumsey; 14 great grandchildren; and brother, Dr. William Crosby. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815 from 9:30 am till service time at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. The family would like to give a special thanks to Bubba, Alex and the A.C Lewis office family.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019
