Geraldine Frederick Belone, a native of Oscar and resident of Baton Rouge passed away Monday March 25,2019 at her residence at the age of 73. Visiting Saturday March 30, 2019 8:30am until religious service at 11:00am at Zion Travelers Baptist Church, 8924 False River Drive, New Roads, La. Interment in St Luke Baptist Church Cemetery Ventress, La. She is survived by her seven children Barbara (Michael) Henry, Shannon Belone, Edna (Bobby) Bowman, Lester Belone, Freddie (Cheryl) Belone Jr, and Bertha (Marcus) Shorts, and numerous other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
