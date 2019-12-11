Geraldine Handy Burrell, age 79, a native of St. Francisville, LA and long time resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at New Gideon Baptist Church 2552 Balis Dr. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Brandon Collins, officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. She leaves to cherish her loving memories, one daughter Sonya Burrell, one son Russell Burrell, one step-daughter Denise Barnes, a loving God-daughter Keisha Florida-Dove, and a host of other relatives and friends. Her beautiful smile, generous nature and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Professional Services entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019