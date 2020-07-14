Geraldine Herbert Carter departed this life on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. She was 81, a native and resident of Klotzville, LA. Visitation on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visitation on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 174 LA-1003, Belle Rose, LA from 9:00am to Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Survived by 4 daughters, Trita (Alvin) Adams, Sarita, Marica and Adelia Carter; 2 sons, Walter R. Carter, Jr. and Craig Anderson; 1 grandson she reared, Ronricos Carter; 2 sisters, Joyce Whittington and Betty Brown; 1 brother, Calvin Herbert; 2 aunts, Rose Lee and Ethel Lee; 9 grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Walter R. Carter, Sr.; parents, Willie and Maggie Herbert; 2 daughters, Sherald and Sylvia Carter; 2 brothers, Joseph Herbert, Sr. and Alton Herbert, Sr.; 3 sisters, Sandra and Bernadette Herbert and Annie Bell Mills; 1 grandson, Alvin Carter and 1 great-granddaughter, Taja Tyler. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.