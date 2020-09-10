Geraldine "Gerry" Howard departed this life on Saturday, August 19, 2020 at her residence in New Orleans, LA. She was 70, a native of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy. 1, Napoleonville, LA from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Visitation to continue on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Williams and Southall Chapel, Napoleonville, LA from 9:00 am to religious services at 11:00 am. Burial in Nelson Chapel AME Cemetery. Survived by 2 sons, Maurice Howard (Nakeithia) and Darrian Howard (Adrian); 1 daughter, Veronica Thurbinton (Woody); 2 brothers, Herbert Howard, Jr. and Claude Howard; 4 sisters, Edna Mae Black, Jessie Bell, Laura Mae Henry and Catherine Willis; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Sadie and Herbert Howard, Sr.; 3 sisters, Shelia Howard, Pearl Rogers and Willamae Howard; 3 brothers, Joseph Howard, Jr., Sullivan and Joseph Rogers. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy. 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390, (985) 369-7231. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.