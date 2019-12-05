Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Johnson Simms. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM Most Blessed Sacrament Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM Most Blessed Sacrament Church Send Flowers Obituary

Geraldine Johnson Simms passed away on December 3, 2019 at the age of 90. She was a native of "The Cut Off" near Plaquemine and a long time resident of Baton Rouge. She was an active member of Most Blessed Sacrament church serving in many ministries. She enjoyed working as a teller at American Bank for several years. Her devotion for her husband of 71 years and her family was expressed in many ways but her joy of cooking was delivered every day and gave her great happiness when you were hungry. She is survived by a son Lloyd (Mary) Simms Jr., and 3 daughters Cleo (Hank) Schopfer, Phyllis (Steve) Shotts, and Joni (Brian) Miller, a daughter in law Janelle Elliott, 2 brothers; Johnny Johnson and Tommy Johnson, 4 sisters; Corinne Lemoine, Barbara Gallegos, Marie Hebert, and Mary Saradet, 12 Grandchildren, and 20 Great-Grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Simms Sr., parents Thomas and Corinne Johnson, a brother Jimmy Johnson, 2 sisters; Ethel Labouliere and Shirley Martin, a son Gary Simms Sr., and a grandson Dusty Brouillette. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM on Saturday, December 7th at Most Blessed Sacrament Church with mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:30. Burial will be at Greenoaks Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be grandsons Hank Schopfer IV, Myles Schopfer, Christopher Schopfer, Tre' Simms, Garrett Simms, Ben Simms, Jason Brouillette, and Dylan Miller. The Simms family would like to express their thanks for the special care provided by Sunrise on Siegen and to Deborah of Hospice in your Care. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019

