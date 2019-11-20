Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Marie Marks. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 8:30 AM - 11:15 AM St Luke's Episcopal Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM St Luke's Episcopal Church Send Flowers Obituary

Geraldine Marie Marks (Gerry) 85 years young of Baton Rouge, Louisiana since 1980, formerly from Plantation and Marco Island, Florida and South Weymouth, Massachusetts passed away on November 19th, 2019. Gerry went to the Lord surrounded by her loving family, especially her loving husband of 65 years, Robert Austin Marks. Gerry was born on December 2, 1933 in Malden, Massachusetts. She and Bob were married on April 24th, 1954 and created a beautiful loving family of four daughters, Robin Joyce McCabe (husband, Thomas McCabe, deceased), Leslie Marks Brown (husband Bill Brown), Kimberly Anne Marks and Chris Jackson (husband, Steve Jackson). Gerry's unending love extended to her two beautiful sisters Jacqueline May Belliveau, of Naples, Florida and Diane Dowling Dufour, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Gerry was preceded in death by her mother and father, Geraldine Marie (Anzouni) Dowling and D. Warren Dowling. Gerry doted on her wonderful grandchildren, Austin and Evan Jackson, Christine Brown Lynn, Dana and Emily Brown, and Sean, Kimberly and Jessica McCabe. She also loved her very special four legged grand-dogs, Ginger and Bagel. "Gramma", AKA "Mimi and Nana", was recently introduced to her first great-grandson, Bradley Anthony Lynn. The ultimate grand hostess, her home became the center of beautiful meals, lifelong friendships, holiday parties and wonderful memories for all who had the pleasure of an invitation. Her love of family and special friends transcended her fabulous cookies, baked goods and tempting meals. She will be missed by many, but none more than her "Bobbie", her husband and soul mate that she traveled the world with, bringing up four fabulous daughters. Together they molded a very loving and happy family, one that everyone in their lives longed to be a part of. Gerry and Bob will meet again one day on the other side. Gerry will be ready for a grand waltz and have Bobbie's "supper" ready. She will also have a place at the table for each of us as we join her one day in Heaven. Gerry and her family want to thank all the health care professionals who treated her like family, at Baton Rouge General, Our Lady of the Lake and The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. They loved and guided all of us in this passage. Family and friends are invited to join together to celebrate her life and legacy this Friday, November 22, 2019 at St Luke's Episcopal Church. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Geraldine Marie Marks (Gerry) 85 years young of Baton Rouge, Louisiana since 1980, formerly from Plantation and Marco Island, Florida and South Weymouth, Massachusetts passed away on November 19th, 2019. Gerry went to the Lord surrounded by her loving family, especially her loving husband of 65 years, Robert Austin Marks. Gerry was born on December 2, 1933 in Malden, Massachusetts. She and Bob were married on April 24th, 1954 and created a beautiful loving family of four daughters, Robin Joyce McCabe (husband, Thomas McCabe, deceased), Leslie Marks Brown (husband Bill Brown), Kimberly Anne Marks and Chris Jackson (husband, Steve Jackson). Gerry's unending love extended to her two beautiful sisters Jacqueline May Belliveau, of Naples, Florida and Diane Dowling Dufour, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Gerry was preceded in death by her mother and father, Geraldine Marie (Anzouni) Dowling and D. Warren Dowling. Gerry doted on her wonderful grandchildren, Austin and Evan Jackson, Christine Brown Lynn, Dana and Emily Brown, and Sean, Kimberly and Jessica McCabe. She also loved her very special four legged grand-dogs, Ginger and Bagel. "Gramma", AKA "Mimi and Nana", was recently introduced to her first great-grandson, Bradley Anthony Lynn. The ultimate grand hostess, her home became the center of beautiful meals, lifelong friendships, holiday parties and wonderful memories for all who had the pleasure of an invitation. Her love of family and special friends transcended her fabulous cookies, baked goods and tempting meals. She will be missed by many, but none more than her "Bobbie", her husband and soul mate that she traveled the world with, bringing up four fabulous daughters. Together they molded a very loving and happy family, one that everyone in their lives longed to be a part of. Gerry and Bob will meet again one day on the other side. Gerry will be ready for a grand waltz and have Bobbie's "supper" ready. She will also have a place at the table for each of us as we join her one day in Heaven. Gerry and her family want to thank all the health care professionals who treated her like family, at Baton Rouge General, Our Lady of the Lake and The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. They loved and guided all of us in this passage. Family and friends are invited to join together to celebrate her life and legacy this Friday, November 22, 2019 at St Luke's Episcopal Church. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close