Geraldine "Deanie" Marquette, age 83, of Plattenville, LA, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was born on July 2, 1936, the daughter of the late Lena and Milton Templet of Donaldsonville, LA. Deanie was predeceased by her husband Louis "Jack" Marquette in 1995 after 38 years of marriage as well as her son Darrell Marquette, her sisters Myrtle "Minnie" Falcon and Madge "Sissy" Gomez, and her son-in-law Richard E. Watson. She is survived by her sister Mercedes "Butte'" Sanchez and 4 children: Cynthia "Cindy" Marquette, Melissa Watson, Dwight Marquette, Stacey Humphrey and husband David, 4 grandchildren, 1 great grand child along with a host of nieces and nephews. Deanie was known as a "second mom" while caring for many young children in the community. Her favorite activity was local fundraising for several worthy community causes until the time of her passing. She was a lifetime member of Assumption Catholic Church Ladies Alter Society. A special thanks and gratitude to Deanie's medical staff, family and friends who supported her and were always at her side until the end of her life. Visiting hours will be held at Assumption Catholic Church, 5622 LA 308, Plattenville, LA on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 9-11 am with services, burial and reception following. Arrangements are entrusted with Landry's Funeral Home, Inc., 821 Canal Blvd. Thibodaux, LA. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019

