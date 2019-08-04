Geraldine Rushing, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 2, 2019, to meet her Lord and Savior. Our mother was a wonderful person! Not only did she teach us to have love and compassion for each other, but for others as well. Her sweet spirit will never be forgotten. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visitation on Wednesday will resume at 9:00 am. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Palmetto Cemetery. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, 1 sister, Aubin Pendarvis; 3 daughters, Sheila Moody, LaQuita Pogue and DeShae Rushing; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. We would also like to give special thanks to Crystal Price and Tommy LeBlanc for the abundance of love given. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul S. Rushing, Sr; Parents, Carrie Watts and JD McAlister; Brother, Dudley McAlister; granddaughter, Angel Achord and 3 children, Paul Rushing Jr, Gerald Bret Rushing, Sr. and Pamela Sue Rushing. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Please pray for us as we grieve the loss of one of the greatest women that ever was.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019