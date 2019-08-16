Geraldine Moreno "GG" Tassin

Service Information
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-399-4352
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
11441 Goodwood Blvd
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
11441 Goodwood Blvd
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenoaks Memorial Park
9595 Florida Blvd
View Map
Obituary
"Oh give thanks unto the Lord; for He is good: His mercy endures forever." A native of New Orleans and a resident of Baton Rouge, Geraldine M. Tassin died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at her home at the age of 89 due to a lengthy illness. She was a proud graduate of LSU, an avid gardener and sports fan, and loved family time. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11441 Goodwood Blvd, from 9 am until Mass at 11 am, celebrated by Fr. Michael Alello. Interment will be at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd, at 2 pm. She is survived by 8 children and their spouses, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother and sister-in-law, nephew and niece and their families. She is preceded in death by her parents and three grandchildren.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20, 2019
