"Oh give thanks unto the Lord; for He is good: His mercy endures forever." A native of New Orleans and a resident of Baton Rouge, Geraldine M. Tassin died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at her home at the age of 89 due to a lengthy illness. She was a proud graduate of LSU, an avid gardener and sports fan, and loved family time. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11441 Goodwood Blvd, from 9 am until Mass at 11 am, celebrated by Fr. Michael Alello. Interment will be at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd, at 2 pm. She is survived by 8 children and their spouses, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother and sister-in-law, nephew and niece and their families. She is preceded in death by her parents and three grandchildren.

