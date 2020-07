Geraldine Murphy passed away at her home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the age of 86. Geraldine was born in Oklahoma and lived in Baton Rouge, LA since 1962. She was retired from BR District Attorney's office, where she served for over 20 years. She is survived by her children, Jerrilyn Vasta, Debbie Murphy, and Thomas Murphy; grandchildren, Thomas Vasta (Kayla), Heather Jenny (Jeremy), and Eric Murphy (Ani); and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Murphy. Private services will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home due to Covid-19. The family would like to thank her caretaker and friend Barbara London, and Bridgeway Hospice specifically Mackenzie and Felicia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital or Upside Downs, PO Box 1819, Thibodaux, Louisiana 70302. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.