Geraldine Murphy
Geraldine Murphy passed away at her home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the age of 86. Geraldine was born in Oklahoma and lived in Baton Rouge, LA since 1962. She was retired from BR District Attorney's office, where she served for over 20 years. She is survived by her children, Jerrilyn Vasta, Debbie Murphy, and Thomas Murphy; grandchildren, Thomas Vasta (Kayla), Heather Jenny (Jeremy), and Eric Murphy (Ani); and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Murphy. Private services will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home due to Covid-19. The family would like to thank her caretaker and friend Barbara London, and Bridgeway Hospice specifically Mackenzie and Felicia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital or Upside Downs, PO Box 1819, Thibodaux, Louisiana 70302. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
July 23, 2020
To the Family,
Thank you for your kindness and making me feel like family.
Miss Geri loved you all very much. She often talked about how much she enjoyed her children and grandchildren. She adored those great grandchildren and was always showing me pictures and videos. Miss Geri had become a friend and a person I cared for and loved. She made me laugh, encouraged me and never let me leave her presence without saying I love you and stay safe.

I will love and miss you always Miss Geri, thank you for trusting me to care for you.
With heartfelt love and sympathy, Barbara


Barbara London
Friend
