Geraldine Murphy

To the Family,

Thank you for your kindness and making me feel like family.

Miss Geri loved you all very much. She often talked about how much she enjoyed her children and grandchildren. She adored those great grandchildren and was always showing me pictures and videos. Miss Geri had become a friend and a person I cared for and loved. She made me laugh, encouraged me and never let me leave her presence without saying I love you and stay safe.



I will love and miss you always Miss Geri, thank you for trusting me to care for you.

With heartfelt love and sympathy, Barbara







Barbara London

Friend