Geraldine "Butte" Parker Perkins transitioned to her heavenly home on April 9, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. She was 75 years old, a native and resident of Norwood. Viewing will be held on Saturday, April 18th from 9:30-11 am at the Greater New Zion Baptist Church in Norwood; followed by a private service held by the family. A public celebration of life will be held on a later date. She is survived by her three devoted daughters, Fayenetta (Emery) Jackson, Tammy Taylor and Shawndra Perkins; one grandson, Tabias Taylor; one brother, Russell Parker; and one sister, Dorothy Parker. Professional services entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020.