Geraldine "Butte" Parker Perkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine "Butte" Parker Perkins transitioned to her heavenly home on April 9, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. She was 75 years old, a native and resident of Norwood. Viewing will be held on Saturday, April 18th from 9:30-11 am at the Greater New Zion Baptist Church in Norwood; followed by a private service held by the family. A public celebration of life will be held on a later date. She is survived by her three devoted daughters, Fayenetta (Emery) Jackson, Tammy Taylor and Shawndra Perkins; one grandson, Tabias Taylor; one brother, Russell Parker; and one sister, Dorothy Parker. Professional services entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
18
Viewing
9:30 - 11:00 AM
Greater New Zion Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gwendolyn
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved