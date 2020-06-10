Geraldine Rodrigue Alleman, a native of Grand Bayou and resident of Pierre Part, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the age of 83. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, granny, and great-granny who loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her three daughter, Darlene Alleman, Patricia "Patty" Naquin (David), and Donna Pipsair (Rhett); two brothers, Gary Rodrigue (Beverly), Michael Rodrigue (Sandra); four grandchildren, Nicole Jackson (Ron), Nathan Naquin (Caroline), Kai Pipsair (Katie), Hayes Pipsair; two great-grandchildren, Tricia Jackson and Ali Naquin; two step great-grandchildren, Libbi Jackson and Aidan Jackson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband Sylvester Z. Alleman; and her parents Walter and Effie LeBlanc Rodrigue. A private mass will be held in her memory. Pallbearers will be Gary Rodrigue, Mike Rodrigue, David Naquin, Rhett Pipsair, Nathan Naquin, Kai Pipsair, and Hayes Pipsair.

