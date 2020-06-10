Geraldine Rodrigue Alleman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine Rodrigue Alleman, a native of Grand Bayou and resident of Pierre Part, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the age of 83. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, granny, and great-granny who loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her three daughter, Darlene Alleman, Patricia "Patty" Naquin (David), and Donna Pipsair (Rhett); two brothers, Gary Rodrigue (Beverly), Michael Rodrigue (Sandra); four grandchildren, Nicole Jackson (Ron), Nathan Naquin (Caroline), Kai Pipsair (Katie), Hayes Pipsair; two great-grandchildren, Tricia Jackson and Ali Naquin; two step great-grandchildren, Libbi Jackson and Aidan Jackson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband Sylvester Z. Alleman; and her parents Walter and Effie LeBlanc Rodrigue. A private mass will be held in her memory. Pallbearers will be Gary Rodrigue, Mike Rodrigue, David Naquin, Rhett Pipsair, Nathan Naquin, Kai Pipsair, and Hayes Pipsair.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
134 Houmas Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
2254738122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved