Geraldine, a beloved mother, Granny, sister and friend, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020 surrounded by her family at Baton Rouge General at the age of 73. She was a retired Vice President and Loan Officer of Plaquemine Bank with 45 years of service; resident of Plaquemine and native of White Castle, La. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 5 to 9 pm and at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 8 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her children, Stacy Crescionne and husband Joseph, Jr., Larry Glynn, Jr. and wife Stephanie, and Heidi Holmes and husband Brent; their father, Larry Glynn, Sr.; grandchildren, Lauren and Kyle Glynn, Landon Dimm, Nicholas and Logan Holmes; sisters, Barbara Luna, Dorothy Parker, Fay Spedale, and Nancy Hebert; brothers, Albert, Jr., Ray, John and Ervin Salvadras; godchildren, Ricky Boudreaux and Chanel Salzer; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Albert, Sr. and Agnes Hebert Salvadras; and sisters, Marlene Poche and Betty Boudreaux. Pallbearers will be her brothers, her godson and Alex Gueho, Jr. Geraldine enjoyed spending time with her large family and going on cruises. Special thanks to the Doctors and nursing staff at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet for their compassionate care. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020