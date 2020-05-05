Geraldine (Gerry) Schaubhut McCauley, 79, a native of Lutcher, LA and resident of Gonzales, LA, passed away on May 3, 2020. Gerry is survived by her children, Tommy Keller, Jr. (Merry Jayne) and Mona Landry (Mark); grandchildren, Troy Keller (Elaine), Dustin Keller (Kaitlin), Jordyn Middleton (Thomas), Kori Bourgeois, Mason Keller, Kasi Worley (Brandon), and Kerri Landry; great-grandchildren, Sophie, Saddie, and Emmie Keller, Hayden, Christian, and Kendall Worley, and Collin Anderson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Gerry is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby (Bob) McCauley; parents, Osciana and Johnny Schaubhut; son, Troy Keller; sisters, Eileen Hymel and JoAnn Madere; granddaughter, Kristi Landry. The family would like to thank the staff at Landmark of Baton Rouge where she resided for the past two years. Gerry worked in banking all her life until she retired 17 years ago. She enjoyed color by numbers and painting, and was an LSU fan and loved basketball. Due to the current circumstances, a private service will be held for the immediate family on May 6, 2020. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements. To view or sign the family guestbook, visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 5 to May 6, 2020.