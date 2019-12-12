Geraldine Scott, a native & resident of Baton Rouge passed away peacefully at her resident on December 6, 2019 at the age of 69. Religious services are Saturday, December 14, 2019 at The Church of Ephesus located 9531 Burbank Dr., Baton Rouge at 11 a.m. Geraldine is survived by her loving children Demetris Simmons, Antonio Gray, Quincy Gray & Preston Gray. Survived by her sister Gloria Scott & brother William Scott. Professional Services Entrusted to Wesley Funeral Home in Plaquemine.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019