Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family

Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family

Geraldine Scott Boykins died on August 24, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A memorial celebration to inurn her cremains will be held at Hope Cemetery (Plank Rd Cem.) on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:00 am. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store