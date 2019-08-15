God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be so he put his arms around you and whispered come and go with me. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Geraldine "Gerri" Stephens, a native and resident of Hillaryville, LA, passed away August 6, 2019 at 1:45 PM peacefully surrounded by family and friends at the age 78. Visitation will be held Friday August 16, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Hopeful Triumph Baptist Church. Service will be held Saturday August 17, 2019 viewing from 10-11 Service to follow at 11 AM at Hopeful Triumph Baptist Church. Pastor Sidney Tobias Officiating Minister. Burial will follow in Hopeful Triumph Cemetery. Gerri is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Philip Stephens Jr, 6 children Darren (Sheila), Jarvis (Lysandra), Racco, Eva, Lori Ann, Vernice. Gerri leaves to cherish her memories 16 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 10 sisters, 7 brothers and 1 God child. She is preceded in death by her parents Annistine Kelson Claiborne and Elijah Claiborne Sr,; Stepmother Thelma Jenkins Claiborne; one son Terry Stephens, two grandsons Darren Smylie Jr. & Raphael Smith; one great granddaughter, Evana Smylie. Three brothers: Eugene Claiborne, Lyneal Claiborne, and Jeffery Claiborne Sr.; several- sister-in-law, brother-in-laws, aunts, uncles, and other relatives. Special thanks to Dr. Shows and staff Mary bird Perkins, Terri Thompson Washington and The Crossing Clarity Hospice.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019