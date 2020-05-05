Geraldine Sullivan Walters
1940 - 2020
Geraldine Sullivan Walters passed away at her home Sunday, May 3, 2020. Geri was born October 26, 1940 in Denham Springs. She was the daughter of Pearly and Hilda Murphy Sullivan. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Joseph Ray Walters, son Carey Wilson and wife Lisa (Watson), daughter Kari Walters (Denham Springs), grandchildren Kristalynn Whittaker and husband Brandon (Houston, TX), Kole Kindschuh and wife Nicole (Denham Springs), Andrew Murphy Wilson, (Kaneohe, Hawaii), Spencer Brooks Wilson and wife Michelle (Orlando, FL), Kirkland Wilson (Baton Rouge), Olivia Claire Wilson (Baton Rouge), great grandchildren Kadence Douna Kindschuh and Madalynn Marie Whittaker, sister Margaret Trest, numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pearly and Hilda Sullivan, daughter Laurie Jo Wilson, and son Kimberly Dayle Walters. Geri was passionate about her family, cooking and antiques. Private family service will be handled by Seale Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in her memory to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.

Published in The Advocate from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
