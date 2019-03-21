A resident of Baton Rouge, Geraldine was born May 6, 1935 and ascended March 8, 2019. Viewing at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until religious services at 10:00 a.m., conducted by Pastor Jesse B. Bilberry, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory: children, Lawrence A. Jackson, Jr; Althea Jackson Adams, Albert Jerome Jackson; and Walter (Ruthie) Jackson; 16 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 14 great-great grandchildren, and in-laws. Services entrusted to Carney & Mackey Funeral Home and interment Mount Pilgrim Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019