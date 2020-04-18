Geraldine Ward
Geraldine "Gerry" Ward passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the age of 88. Another victim of the Corona Virus. Gerry was an avid card and Bridge player. She was a loving and caring Christian. A wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Ward, Jr. and her parents, Dalton and Ruby Maddox. She is survived by her daughter, Ruby Sevier, and 2 sons John M. Ward, III and Dalton M. Ward; Granddaughters, Tonya S. Castellano and Dana W. Smith; Great-Grandchildren, Daylin and Brenly Childers, Nick Castellano and Ariah Smith. Funeral Service to be held at a later date.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.
