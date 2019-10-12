Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerard 'Jerry' Verrett Sr.. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Service 2:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

Gerard "Jerry" Verrett, Sr, a native of Baton Rouge, LA passed away October 8, 2019 at the age of 71. Jerry was a graduate of Glen Oaks High School; he had a lifelong career as a pipefitter and has been a member of the U.A. Local 198 Pipefitters Union for 51 years. Jerry was known for his love of family gatherings, gardening and woodworking, he spent many hours on projects for family and friends and sharing his gardening. He also loved spending time on the water, boating and fishing. He was a beloved son, brother, father, uncle and grandfather that will be truly missed. Jerry is survived by his children, Gerard Verrett, Jr. wife Heather Verrett, daughter Cammie Meadows and husband Eric Meadows; his 6 grandchildren; and his two brothers Travis Verrett and Lance Verrett; three sisters, Janet Parker, Marsha Landry and Sharon Fabre. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar A. and Hildred Verrett; sister, Linda Verrett and brother, Dale Verrett. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Monday, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on October 14, 2019 from 12pm-2pm with services beginning at 2pm. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019

