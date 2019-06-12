Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerard Guy "Jerry" Rockenbaugh Sr.. View Sign Service Information Audubon Funeral Home and Cremation Services 61101 Highway 11 Slidell , LA 70460 (985)-645-0600 Send Flowers Obituary

Gerard "Jerry" Guy Rockenbaugh, Sr. passed away on June 7, 2019 in Slidell, Louisiana at the age of 92. Jerry was a native of Patterson, Louisiana and a resident of Slidell. He is the loving father of Louise R. Mace (Robert W. "Robby" Mace, Jr.), Gerard "Rock" Guy Rockenbaugh, Jr. (Missy S. Rockenbaugh), and Kathleen R. Oxford (David Oxford, deceased). He is grandfather of Patricia Malone, Gregory G. Rockenbaugh (Jessica), Stephen G. Rockenbaugh, Robby Mace, Randy Mace (Erika), Joshua Oxford (Brooke), the late Jesse Oxford, the late Jerry Oxford, Jason Navarre (Lauren) and Robert Navarre (Elise); and great-grandfather to several great grandchildren. Jerry was predeceased by his wife of thirty-nine years, Kathleen Wright Rockenbaugh; parents Henry and Mathilde Rockenbaugh; companion Helen Navarre; and siblings Wilfred Joseph Rockenbaugh, Sr, Sr. Joan of Arc Rockenbaugh (Gertrude Lois), Jesse L. Rockenbaugh, and Henry George Rockenbaugh, Jr. Jerry was employed as a maintenance Technician with American Cyanimide for 36 years. In addition to enjoying playing golf, Jerry was a member of the Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree, an usher at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Slidell and St. Lawrence the Martyr in Metairie, a member of the Holy Name Society and Men's Club, and a friend of Bill "W" for over 36 years. He proudly served as a Seaman 1st Class in the United States Navy from 1943-1945 and received an Honorable Discharge in 1946. The Rockenbaugh family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at the Hospice House of Slidell, the good nurses and staff with Passages Hospice, and Home Instead caregivers. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice House of Slidell are requested. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Slidell on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at noon. Interment will take place at St. Patrick's Cemetery #1 in New Orleans following the Funeral Mass. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes KC Hall following interment. Memories and condolences may be shared at Gerard "Jerry" Guy Rockenbaugh, Sr. passed away on June 7, 2019 in Slidell, Louisiana at the age of 92. Jerry was a native of Patterson, Louisiana and a resident of Slidell. He is the loving father of Louise R. Mace (Robert W. "Robby" Mace, Jr.), Gerard "Rock" Guy Rockenbaugh, Jr. (Missy S. Rockenbaugh), and Kathleen R. Oxford (David Oxford, deceased). He is grandfather of Patricia Malone, Gregory G. Rockenbaugh (Jessica), Stephen G. Rockenbaugh, Robby Mace, Randy Mace (Erika), Joshua Oxford (Brooke), the late Jesse Oxford, the late Jerry Oxford, Jason Navarre (Lauren) and Robert Navarre (Elise); and great-grandfather to several great grandchildren. Jerry was predeceased by his wife of thirty-nine years, Kathleen Wright Rockenbaugh; parents Henry and Mathilde Rockenbaugh; companion Helen Navarre; and siblings Wilfred Joseph Rockenbaugh, Sr, Sr. Joan of Arc Rockenbaugh (Gertrude Lois), Jesse L. Rockenbaugh, and Henry George Rockenbaugh, Jr. Jerry was employed as a maintenance Technician with American Cyanimide for 36 years. In addition to enjoying playing golf, Jerry was a member of the Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree, an usher at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Slidell and St. Lawrence the Martyr in Metairie, a member of the Holy Name Society and Men's Club, and a friend of Bill "W" for over 36 years. He proudly served as a Seaman 1st Class in the United States Navy from 1943-1945 and received an Honorable Discharge in 1946. The Rockenbaugh family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at the Hospice House of Slidell, the good nurses and staff with Passages Hospice, and Home Instead caregivers. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice House of Slidell are requested. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Slidell on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at noon. Interment will take place at St. Patrick's Cemetery #1 in New Orleans following the Funeral Mass. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes KC Hall following interment. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.AudubonFuneralHome.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close