"You have sorrow now, but I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you." - John 16:22. A hard-working, humble man of honesty and integrity, Jerry's legacy began the morning of Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 5:00 am at Pointe Coupee General Hospital in New Roads. He was 87, born on February 8, 1932 in Hamburg, LA to Allen J. and Lucille Plauche Roy. Beside his brothers, Jerry helped his father establish A. J. Roy Sons Inc. machine and welding shop in New Roads where he worked since the age of 16. A welder and master of repairs of almost any kind, he is known for his loyal dedication having made many friends in his years of serving the public. A loving and compassionate man, he leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 65 years, Adley Alleman Roy; his children, sons Lester P. "Butch" Roy and wife Joan, J. Brian Roy, Sr. and wife Jan, Gerard J. "Bug" Roy, Jr. and wife Helen, and daughter Stephanie R. Bonnette and husband Donald; ten grandchildren, Kellie Bertrand (Scott), Tessa Deaton (Corey), Nick Roy (Priscilla), Robert Roy (Candace), Aimee Geier (Johnny), Jim Roy (Erin), Rebecca Friddle (Robert), Buster Roy, Jennifer Roy (Travis) and John Bonnette (Bridget) and 16 great-grandchildren. He is survived also by three brothers; Rev. Msgr. Allen J. Roy, Kearn J. Roy (Jeanie) and Clyde "Pat" Roy (Jeanette). Along with his parents he is preceded in death by a daughter-in-law Christy L. Roy, mother-in-law Anite L. Alleman and father-in-law Evans J. Alleman, Sr. Visitation will be at Niland's Funeral Service, 210 West End Drive in New Roads on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 10:00 pm and at St. Mary's of False River Catholic Church, 348 West Main Street, New Roads Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 8:30 am until 9:45 am with a mass of christian burial at 10:00 am. Pallbearers will be Nick Roy, Robert Roy, Jim Roy, Buster Roy, John Bonnette and Gerry Roy. In leiu of flowers, donations in Jerry's honor can be made to Pointe Coupee Hospice, or the Louisana/Mississippi Chapter of the ALS Association.

