Gerard O. Coignet, Jr. "Jerry", 73, died Monday, April 6, 2020 in his home in Tyler, Texas. A life-long and proud Louisianan, avid Gardner, proud father, and grandfather, Jerry is survived by his wife, Karen Coignet (Cook) and his daughter, Jennifer Leger (Jason), his grand-daughters, Taylor and Katelyn, and his sister, Denise Woodward (Coignet). He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerard Sr. and Laura Coignet (Picou), and his sister Suzanne McMills (Coignet). A memorial service in his honor will be held at a later date.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.