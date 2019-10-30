Germaine Lee Cayer

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Germaine Lee Cayer.
Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Redemption Life Fellowship
2400 Debra St.
Baker, LA
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Redemption Life Fellowship
2400 Debra St.
Baker, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Germaine Lee Cayer entered into eternal rest at her residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the age of 47. Visitation at Redemption Life Fellowship, 2400 Debra St. Baker, Louisiana on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Minister Gerald Dotson; interment at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Survivors include her daughter, Ka'Liyah Cayer; other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.