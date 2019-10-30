Germaine Lee Cayer entered into eternal rest at her residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the age of 47. Visitation at Redemption Life Fellowship, 2400 Debra St. Baker, Louisiana on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Minister Gerald Dotson; interment at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Survivors include her daughter, Ka'Liyah Cayer; other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019