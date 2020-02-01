Gerrit Wade Ourso, a loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend; passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Plaquemine, La at the age of 40. He spent many years as a pipefitter and welder out of Local 198; resident of Plaquemine and native of Baton Rouge, La. Visitation will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 12 pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 2 pm. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his son, Jadon Ourso, Jadon's mother, Margaret Englerth; mother, Paulette Richard Ourso; sister, Garilyn Ourso Sowers and husband Ron Sowers; brother, Gary Ourso, Jr. and Mishawn Ourso; nieces and nephew, Lauren Howze, Charley Ourso, and Siegen Carlson; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by his father, Gary Ourso, Sr.; and grandparents, Paul and Mrytle Richard, and Charles and Nellie Ourso. Pallbearers will be Donald Richard, Ronnie Richard, Dwayne Richard, Jamie Richard and Ron Sowers. Gerrit was a talented artist and musician in his spare time. He was deeply loved and will be fondly remembered. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 2020