Gerrylene Riles Williamson, 87, was born in Mt. Herman, Louisiana, the youngest of 6 children, played basketball at Mt. Herman High School. She was introduced to a dashing young Army soldier name Bobby Joe Williamson from Georgia by her sister, Irma Lou and his brother Edward. After sweeping her off her feet with old fashioned love letters, Bobby married his "queen" and eventually settled in Baker, Louisiana to raise their family. Mrs. Gerry worked at Baker Clinic and at First State Bank, never meeting a stranger, always sharing a smile and a little motherly advice for anyone who came her way in Baker. She often talked fondly of memories from days at Northside Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and entertaining them in her home during the holidays. They moved to Denham Springs in 2002, where they could be near their grandchildren. Three daughters and their spouses, six grandchildren and their spouses, and 13 great grandchildren were the light of her life and you didn't meet her without hearing about her love for them, and all of her extended family, nieces and nephews, especially her oldest sister, Evelyn who is 97 and lives in Vidalia, Louisiana. Awaiting her arrival in heaven is her husband, Bobby Joe Williamson and her grandson, Polo Paul "Bootsie" Mouton, Jr. She is survived by her children, June Williamson Mouton & husband Polo Sr., Cheryl Dale Williamson Ratcliff & husband David, Monica Williamson Fuller & husband George. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Deke Ratcliff (Amanda), Mindy Mouton O'Neil (Adam), Brandon Garett Ratcliff (Chantel), Marlee Mouton Signorino (Michael), Holly Mouton Cantu (Josh) and her great grandchildren Abby Ratcliff, Polo "Trase" Mouton III, Makenzie O'Neil, Isabella Gilbert, Addison O'Neil, Mason O'Neil, Liam Signorino, Presley Ratcliff, Harper Signorino, Brody Ratcliff, Corbin Cantu and Baylor Cantu. Due to the pandemic there will be a private service on Tuesday, April 14th at 10am with Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, La with Bro. Billy Minyard officiating. A celebration of Gerrys life with all of her family and friends will be held at a later date.

