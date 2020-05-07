Gertie Hernandez Cutrer, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great- grandmother, sister, aunt, and a great friend, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was to be 96 years old on May 10. Her unforgettable presence brought sunshine through her endless commentary, singing, dancing and smiles. We are forever changed by her costly generosity, bravery and resilience. She provided a home on her country hill where we all longed to return to be with her. Gertie is survived by her children, Diane (Tommy) Simmons of Osyka, Ms. and Byron (Vickie) Cutrer of Omaha, NE.Grandchildren and great-children are Tom (Veronica) Simmons and their children, Chaning (Trenton) Strange and Mason. Ginger (Wendell) Simmons and their children Jeff (Meagan) Simmons and Chelsea. Corrie (Bobby) Fritts and their children Olivia, Ella, and Noah Byron (Amanda) Cutrer II, and their children Isabella, Eve, Eden, and Lily. Casey (Nathan) Chapman and their children Brakian, Betsy, and Jed. Carlie (Zach) Dodd and their children Banner, Vivi, Mercy, Luca, and Deacon. Barrett (Sarah) Cutrer and their children Mila and Oliver. Great-great granddaughter Caroline Simmons. daughter of Jeff and Meagan Simmons. Gertie is survived by her brother Ernie (Brenda) Hernandez and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband C.B. "Country Boy" Cutrer who was a radio broadcaster in Baton Rouge on WIBR and WAIL and Governor Jimmie Davis' drummer. Parents, Dugas and Enola Hernandez. Siblings, Shirley Adams Zimmerly (J.D. and Tinker), Douglas (Evelyn) Hernandez, Pearl (Ivy) Thompson, Gertrude (Lionel) Bergeron and Ronnie Hernandez. There will be a graveside service at 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 9, at the Roberts Cemetery on Line Creek Road in Osyka, MS.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store