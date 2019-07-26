Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 31885 Hwy 1 White Castle , LA 70788 (225)-473-8122 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home White Castle , LA View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church White Castle , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gertie LeBlanc Hebert a native of Brusly St. Martin and a resident of White Castle passed away surrounded by family and friends at the age of 87. She enjoyed camping, sewing clothes for her children and family members, such as wedding dresses. She loved traveling with her husband and family in their RV around the United States, but she especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was also a Girl Scout Leader for many years. She is survived by three daughters, Deborah H. Breclaw (Greg), Sandra Beck (Bruce) and Sharon Linzy; one sister, Lenora Savoy; one brother, Eusebe LeBlanc Jr. (Marion); daughters-in-law, Tammy Hebert and Julia Hebert; thirteen grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren along with a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lelia and Eusebe LeBlanc Sr.; her loving husband of 67 years, Melvin Hebert; two sons, Gerard Hebert and Kirk Hebert. The pallbearers will be Jonathan Hebert, Brandon Beck, Derrick Breclaw, Jarrod Breclaw, Jason Linzy, Nicholas Linzy and Gerard Joseph Hebert Jr. The family would like to give a special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice for their care and compassion. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Ourso Funeral Home in White Castle to continue on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial for 11:00 am at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in White Castle. Interment to follow in the church mausoleum. Father Al Davidson will be officiating. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at oursowhitecastle.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 26 to July 30, 2019

