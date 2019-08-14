Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ascension Funeral Home 426 West New River Street Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8463 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church St. Amant , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church St. Amant , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gertie passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019 at the age of 90 at Ascension Oaks Nursing Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, St. Amant, LA from 9 a.m. until mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. conducted by Fr. Joshua Johnson. Interment into Our Lady of the Holy Rosary cemetery. She is survived by her son David A. Moran, daughters Stephanie M. Norwood and spouse Gary, Mona F. Moran and spouse Catherine (Choppa) Foret. Grandchildren, Tobie Moran (Abby), Jared Moran (Jennifer), Heather French (Paul), Bradley Norwood (Brittany), Robert Combel Jr. (Adie), Robyn Combel (Heidi), Rustin Combel (Danielle). Great grandchildren, Hannah Lessard, Robert (Tre') Combel III, Aidyn Combel, Mason French, Rustin Combel Jr., Carter Combel, Bryson Norwood, Olivia French and Hudson Combel. Great great grandchild, Kylie Lessard. Brother in law, Bernard C. Bourgeois. Sister in laws, Argelie Bourgeois, Ruth Braud (Calvin), Theresa Savoy (Joe), Bernandine Moran (Thomas). Lifelong neighbor and devoted friend, Nelson P. Morgan Sr. Preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Amedee Moran, son Dale Moran, second husband, Joseph Camille "JC" Moran, her parents, Valentine and Cecile Dupry Babin, her sisters, Ruth & Alex Moran, Rose Mary & JB Daigle, Cecilia & John Savoy, Leona Bourgeois. Pallbearers will be Tobie Moran, Jared Moran, Bradley Norwood, Paul French, Robert Combel Jr., and Lonnie Gauthreau. Honorary Pallbearers, Bernard C. Bourgeois and Nelson P. Morgan Sr. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Full of Grace Cafe, 44450 Hwy 429 St. Amant, LA 70774. Ascension funeral in charge of arrangements.

