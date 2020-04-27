Gertie Yola Forrest Perry
Gertie Yola Forrest Perry, a minister, retired social worker, college professor, and a resident and native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana transitioned on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the age of 68. Celebration of Life service will livestream at 11 am on Facebook at Higher Ground Outreach Center, conducted by Bishop Rickey Washington and words of comfort by Rev. J. Rascoe Gant Jr. D.Min. of Calvary M.B.C., Shreveport. LA. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Park. Survived by her husband of fifteen years, Ronald D. Perry; children Iva D. Youngblood, David J. Perry, Josef D. Perry; grandchildren Iven, Trelon, Daveion, Dailynn, Mikai, Daisy, Destiny; one great grandchild; five siblings Joseph M. Forrest, Jr., Diane Forrest Taylor, Patricia A. Bailey, Helen D. Stemley, Napoleon Outlaw; two special cousins Pearl E. Nelson and Helen D. Johnson, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Ida Mae White, (adoptive mother), Florida Johnson, (mother), Joseph Mckinley Forrest, Sr. (father), two brothers Bobby Forrest and Frank Milsap, one grandchild, Phoebe Perry; grandparents Gertrude Lee Forrest, Joe Forrest, Nettie Johnson, and William Johnson, Sr.; Aunts Rose Smith (Felman) and Helen Nelson (Reverend Simon Peter Nelson); Uncle Mckinley Lee; Cousin Willam Sandy Nelson. Arrangements by Desselle Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
