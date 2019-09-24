Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude 'Gertie Jo' Darouse. View Sign Service Information Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Homes - Hammond 12012 US 190 Hammond , LA 70401 (225)-567-1884 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Jerusalem Baptist Church Funeral service 12:00 PM Jerusalem Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Gertie Jo, age 84 went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 23, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Hammond, LA. In her early years she worked as a telephone operator and later took over her husband's business as an insurance agent. Gertie Jo was a devout Christian woman and truly lived for the Lord. She was an avid member of Jerusalem Baptist Church and never missed a single church event. She taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and was involved in every Vacation Bible School. Gertie Jo lived for others and constantly put her family's needs first. In some of her spare time she enjoyed doing puzzles and always did the morning paper crossword. Gertie Jo was a kind and gentle woman, loving mother, and caring grandmother who will be deeply missed. Gertie Jo is survived by her daughter, Ruby "Betsy" Darouse Pizzolato (Kevin); son, Jeffrey Fritz Darouse; sisters, Margarette Martin and Joyce Martin Mitchell; grandchildren, Laura Elise Allain (Chet), Gabriel Pizzolato, Kyle Pizzolato, and Abbie Gayle; great-grandchildren, Kent Allain and John-Paul Allain; and brothers-in-law, Gene Traylor and Jerry Foster. She is preceded in death by her husband, Fritz "Tootsie" Darouse; parents, Ruby and Odie Martin; sisters, Allie Martin Traylor, Gladys Martin Foster; brother, George Prentiss Martin; and grandparents, Allie and George Martin, Prentiss and Josephine Dyess. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Jerusalem Baptist Church on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Condolences and other information are available online at thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019

