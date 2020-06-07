"And when He comes He will open the eyes of the blind and unstop the ears of the deaf." Isaiah 35:5. Gertrude Ann Magill passed away peacefully in Lafayette, La. surrounded by her children on June 5th, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born in Burnside, La. and lived most of her life in Baton Rouge. Gertrude was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother who faced physical challenges throughout her lifetime. She was born deaf with limited vision, eventually losing her eyesight completely. Despite these challenges, she took great pride in being as independent as she possibly could. She was a graduate of the Louisiana State School for the Deaf and served as a teacher's aide for many years at the school. She raised a family of three and successfully managed a well-kept home. An avid LSU and Saints fan, she eagerly anticipated each game and was thrilled with each win. She was an excellent cook, talented seamstress, and spent countless hours perfecting her crochet skills. She took great joy in sharing the treasures she made with her family and friends. She loved a good joke and she had a patience that reminded those around her to take things a little slower and a little easier. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Medford "Bill" Magill Jr. (Wendy Breard), Victoria Magill Cookson, Paul Pierre Magill (Susan Becnel); grandchildren Paul Pierre Magill Jr (Cree), Kelly LeAnn Magill, Molly Rose Magill, and Trenton William Magill. Gertrude is also survived by three sisters, Bobbie Keller, Genevieve Sotile (Vincent) and Jackie Guillot (Bryan); godchild Amy Andermann and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Octave and Edna Robert Waguespack, beloved husband Medford William Magill Sr., brothers Larry Waguespack and Godfrey Waguespack, sister Myrtle Marie Waguespack, sisters-in-law, Marie Waguespack and RoseLee Waguespack, brothers-in-law Milton "Junior" Keller, niece Pam Keller, nephews David Keller and Michael Guillot and great-niece, Allison Andermann. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home in Baton Rouge from 10:30AM-12PM followed by a memorial service at noon. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. The family would like to thank Padmini, Audrey, Lori, Antonia, Judy, Amelia Manor Nursing Home nurses and care givers, Glynis Kibodeaux, Bertha Henry, and roommate Annie Ambrose for the years of comfort and care they provided. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Amelia Manor (memo: Deaf-Blind Fund) (Attn: Glynis, 903 Center St, Lafayette, LA 70501) in memory of Gertrude Magill. Gertrude's family is rejoicing in her reunion with the loved ones she longed for and resting peacefully in perfect health in the house of the Lord forever.

