A native of Port Allen, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, she passed away on March 4, 2019 at the Baton Rouge General-Bluebonnet surrounded by her loving family. She retired from Piccadilly cafeteria over 20 years of service. Visitation will be Friday, March 15, 2019 at Desselle Funeral Home from 5 pm to 8 pm. Visitation will resume on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church from 9am until religious service at 11 am, conducted by Rev. Dan Alexander. Interment in Mulatto Bend Cemetery, Port Allen. She is survived by a daughter, Deeann(Calvin)Stephen; a son, Travis Stewart; 7 grandchildren; one great grandchild, Desmond Stephen; 5 sisters and a host of other relatives. Preceded in death by her husband, parents, one brother, and a granddaughter.
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-8891
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2019