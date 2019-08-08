The Co-Owner and Co-founder of Chuck's Lounge in Addis, Ms. Gert, as she was affectionately known, passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born in Buffalo, NY on July 12, 1924 and was a lifelong resident of Addis, La. Visiting will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her son, Charles Tuminello, Jr.; grandchildren, Charles Tuminello, III and wife Danielle, and Gina Tuminello Perrone and husband Thomas; great grandchildren, Katie Renee, Cassie Lynn, Hailie Marie, and Gracie Anne Tuminello, PFC Thomas Charles Perrone, Jr, US Army, and Marina Li-Ann Perrone; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death her husband, Charles Tuminello, Sr.; parents, Charles "Charlie" and Rosa Campesi Drago; and sister, Mary Drago Fremin. Ms. Gert loved her great grandchildren, she also enjoyed cooking, singing and dancing. Special thanks to Linda Crosbie and Shelia Chaney for their loving care and devotion. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019