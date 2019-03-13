Gertrude "Moon" Hawkins entered into eternal rest at her residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Monday, March 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was a 92 year old native of St. Francisville, Louisiana. Visitation at Star Hill B.C., 12331 Powell Station Rd., St. Francisville on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1:00 pm until service at 2:00 pm conducted by Rev. Murlon Webb; interment at Star Hill Cemetery Club Interment Site. Survivors include her loving and devoted children, Burl Gwin, Jr. (Judy), William Joseph Hawkins (Annette), George Hawkins (Illinois) and Audrey Green (Roy); siblings, John C. Miller, Sr. (Shirley) and Josie Williams (James); sisters-in-law, Juanita and Maude Miller; 50 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her husband; parents; children, Sarah Douglas, Elice Parker, Sr., James Gwin, Sarah Monroe, Kate Lathers, Precious, Ledora, Della, John, Booker T., Dave Hawkins; and majority of her siblings. Arrangements by Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2019