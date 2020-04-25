Gertrude "Trudi" Knopp Meyers passed away early on April 19. Trudi was born in New York in 1928 of German immigrants. She met her husband-to-be Sam Meyers in Miami and they married in 1952. They lived some 15 years in Miami, where they had 3 sons and a daughter, all of whom mourn her now. It was there she began her long career of political activism working for peace and civil rights, as well as her involvement in the Unitarian Church. She continued this work when the family moved to Baton Rouge in 1968. Trudi worked with numerous local and national groups dedicated to peace and human rights, and in the 1970s became active in women's rights. To satisfy her love of learning and language, Trudi elected to go college and earned a BA and MA from Louisiana State University. After many more years of advocating for social justice, Trudi was honored by the Bienville House Center for Peace and Justice with their Wade Mackie Peacemaking Award in 1996, and by the Baton Rouge Human Relations Council with their Powell-Reznikoff Humanitarian Award in 2005. Trudi loved her home in the Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge and was instrumental in introducing study and practice to honor the tradition of the great goddess. She traveled widely with her beloved husband, and occasionally by herself, to Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. Together they hosted students from other countries and sponsored an orphaned girl in Honduras. Trudi loved the arts, especially musical theater and opera. She never lost her enthusiasm for learning, and for sharing what she learned with others. For many years she taught a popular Spanish class as part of the Oschner Lifetime Learning Institute (OLLI) and enjoyed taking many classes herself. Trudi is survived by her children Steve (Cathy); Sue (Judy); Ben (Pam); David (Kat); her younger brother Alfred (Cici); her eight nephews and nieces, and many dear friends in Baton Rouge and around the world. The family is grateful to the wonderful care provided by Kith and Kin caregivers during the last two months of Trudi's life. We also want to thank Suzanne and Dave Besse for graciously opening their home to Trudi to receive hospice care under Hospice of Baton Rouge. A memorial service is pending, in compliance with Covid precautions. Friends and relatives are invited to send condolences and/or sign the online guestbook at: www.churchfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge at: https://www.unitarianchurchbr.com/donations. Church Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020.