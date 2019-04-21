Gertrude "Gertie" Moore Burdis departed this life on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at her residence in Labadieville, LA. She was 80, and a native of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Williams & Southall's Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am at New Belmont Baptist Church, 3037 Hwy 1, Labadieville, LA. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390, (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
